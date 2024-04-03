Open Menu

DIG, SSP Visits Markets, Business Office Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dharejo along with SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh visited the main markets of the city and business office.

According to the Police spokesman, DIG and SSP reviewed security arrangements made due to the increasing rush of buyers in markets for Eid shopping.

They also interacted with people visiting markets and Police officers and jawans deployed for security briefed officers.

DIG and SSP also called on President Anjuman-e-Resham Bazar Asif Konchwala and President Latifabad business forum Hssab Baig in their offices.

ASif Konchwala and Hassab Baig warmly welcomed DIG and SSP and presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak. DIG and SSP expressed gratitude to traders for extending cooperation to ensure security measures are more effective ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Police Business Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

13 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

13 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

13 hours ago
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

13 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

13 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

14 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

14 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan