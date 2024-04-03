DIG, SSP Visits Markets, Business Office Of City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dharejo along with SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh visited the main markets of the city and business office.
According to the Police spokesman, DIG and SSP reviewed security arrangements made due to the increasing rush of buyers in markets for Eid shopping.
They also interacted with people visiting markets and Police officers and jawans deployed for security briefed officers.
DIG and SSP also called on President Anjuman-e-Resham Bazar Asif Konchwala and President Latifabad business forum Hssab Baig in their offices.
ASif Konchwala and Hassab Baig warmly welcomed DIG and SSP and presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak. DIG and SSP expressed gratitude to traders for extending cooperation to ensure security measures are more effective ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
