DIG Visit Punjab Assembly To Review Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

DIG visit Punjab Assembly to review security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Friday visited the Punjab Assembly on the Annual Budget Day of the Punjab province to review security arrangements at the building and related places.

Ashfaq Khan met with Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar at Punjab Assembly and briefed him about the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police on the occasion of presentation of annual budget.

Strict security arrangements were made at the Punjab Assembly building and its surrounding areas along with roads and adjacent buildings.

Policemen, along with Anti-Riot Force jawans, were on high alert on the occasion, whereas teams of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit ensured effective patrolling around the Punjab Assembly building and adjacent roads and areas.

Snipers were also deputed on the roofs of buildings around Punjab Assembly to keep an eye on all activities and any possible suspects on the occasion.

DIG Security Imran Ahmar, SSP Operations Lahore Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP Security Lahore Faisal Shehzad and other senior police officers were also present.

