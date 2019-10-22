UrduPoint.com
Diplomats' Visit To Jura Sector Proved Lies Of Indian Army Chief: FO Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Diplomats' visit to Jura sector proved lies of Indian army chief: FO spokesman

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Tuesday said the "productive" visit of diplomatic corps to Azad Kashmir's Jura town showed the world that Indian army chief's statement about targeting a terrorist camp inside Pakistan was mere a claim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Tuesday said the "productive" visit of diplomatic corps to Azad Kashmir's Jura town showed the world that Indian army chief's statement about targeting a terrorist camp inside Pakistan was mere a claim.

"A productive visit of diplomatic corps witnessed first hand intentional targeting of civilians, their houses and shops in Jura town. Claims by Indian Army Chief remain claims," the Foreign Office spokesman said in a tweet.

The FO spokesman, who accompanied the diplomats to Jura town, mentioned that the Indian side did not join the visit to LoC neither provided coordinates of the alleged "launchpads".

On October 19th and 20th, the unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces including use of heavy artillery in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri sectors, resulted in killing of five and injured six others including women and children.

The martyrs include Muhammad Rafaqat, 28, Haji Azam, 60, Ghulam Rabbani, 47, and two non-resident civilian labourers Liaqat and Faisal.

The Indian occupation forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary, have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

This escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violation.

