Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Habibullah Arif visits Chinese cultural center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Habibullah Arif, said that Chinese culture is among the oldest and deepest cultures in the world, with a 5,000-year-old history enriched with traditions, philosophy, arts, literature and civilizational values.

He shared these views during his visit to Chinese Cultural Center, China Window here on Tuesday. He visited galleries, signed the Friendship Wall and penned his remarks in the guest book.

He highlighted that the essence of Chinese culture revolves around harmony, balance, hard work, strong family values, respect for elders and collective well-being.

DG KPCTA said that Pakistan-China friendship is not only strong at the economic and political levels, but it is also thriving on cultural foundations. He emphasized that cultural exchanges between the two countries would bring people closerand foster mutual respect and cooperation.

The cultural linkages not only strengthen bilateral friendship but also serve as a vital tool of people-to-people diplomacy.

Earlier, the management of China Window briefed the DG about Pak-China cultural relations and ongoing cultural initiatives.