Overloaded Vehicles Cause Accidents: DSP
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Overloaded vehicles are a major cause of road accidents, warned DSP Patrolling Police Multan Mehr Muhammad Afzal Mahar.
According to a police spokesperson, the DSP directed all post and shift in-charges to run awareness campaigns for goods transporters and drivers.
He stressed that transporters must hire licensed, trained drivers and avoid employing underage or untrained individuals, who are also a key cause of accidents.
Goods vehicles should follow axle load limits, as overloading not only blocks traffic flow but also increases accident risks. Strict legal action will be taken against overloaded vehicles.
Drivers were advised to keep headlights on at night, use indicators while turning, and motorcyclists were reminded to wear helmets. Citizens can avoid both heavy fines and accidents by following traffic rules. Helpline 1124 is available round the clock for safe travel assistance.
