3 Miners Killed As Phosphate Mine Collapse In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 07:27 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) At least three miners were killed and three others injured when a phosphate mine collapsed in Rajuhiya Malkaan area of Abbottabad on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, six miners were working in the mine when it caved in, burying them under heavy debris.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and managed to recover the bodies of three workers and three and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
The deceased miners have been identified as Muzammil, Miftah, and Shoaib, all residents of Gilgit. The injured include Zia Naved, son of Khawaja, and Anjum, son of Javed, both residents of Malkaan.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.
