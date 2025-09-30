Open Menu

Police Arrest 84 Professional Beggars In Citywide Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Rawalpindi police have detained 84 professional beggars over the past 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized begging networks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi police have detained 84 professional beggars over the past 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized begging networks.

The arrested were among 59 men, 22 women, and 3 children, according to a police spokesperson.

Special squads have been deployed across key city locations to target professional beggars, with a focus on busy roads and commercial areas. Police claimed that many of those detained are linked to criminal activities, including theft, drug peddling, and other illicit operations.

The campaign, launched under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, aims to dismantle organized begging networks. Strict monitoring is in place to ensure the operation’s success, with police vowing to continue the crackdown in the coming days, the spokesman added.

