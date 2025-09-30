Open Menu

Commerce Minister Condemns Quetta Blast Reaffirms Resolve Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Commerce Minister condemns Quetta blast reaffirms resolve against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast in Quetta near the Frontier Constabulary headquarters, which claimed several lives and injured many others.

In his statement, the Minister described the attack as a “cowardly act of terrorism” and a direct assault on the peace and stability of Balochistan and Pakistan, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Jam Kamal Khan commended the timely response of security forces, who eliminated the attackers and prevented further bloodshed. 

He stressed that such heinous acts would never deter the national resolve to fight terrorism.

“The Government of Pakistan remains fully committed to eliminating terrorism and ensuring that peace, trade, and development continue across the country, particularly in Balochistan,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the victims and security personnel would not go in vain and urged unity in the face of extremist threats.

