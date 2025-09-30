Ayaz Congratulates Armed Forces, Nation On Successful Test Of Fatah-4
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, the armed forces, scientists and engineers on the successful test of the "Fatah-4" ground-launched cruise missile.
In his congratulatory message, Speaker NA said that the successful test of the Fatah-4 missile marks a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities.
He said that this achievement is a testament to the country’s growing military strength and scientific advancement.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the success of the Fatah-4 missile test once again proves the competence and self-reliance of Pakistan’s scientists and engineers in the field of advanced defense technology.
He said that Pakistan’s armed forces remain the cornerstone of the nation’s impregnable defense.
"The entire nation takes great pride in the capabilities and unwavering commitment of Pakistan's armed forces to safeguard the motherland," he added.
Highlighting the importance of technological advancement, Ayaz Sadiq said that continued progress in modern defense technologies will further enhance national security and contribute to peace and stability in the region.
He conveyed his best wishes to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers, acknowledging their relentless dedication and invaluable sacrifices as a guarantee of Pakistan’s bright and secure future.
