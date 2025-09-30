PHE Minister Strongly Condemns Explosion In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 07:27 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) and WASA Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta.
He said that this cowardly act is a failed conspiracy of terrorists. Appreciating the timely and courageous action of the forces, he said that the security agencies averted major losses by killing four terrorists.
Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran expressed deep sorrow and grief with the families of those martyred in the blast and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain, their blood would be the guarantee of peace.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that the provincial government and the concerned agencies would continue to provide all possible cooperation to the victims.
The Minister further said that the people of Balochistan and the security agencies would never allow the intentions of the terrorists to succeed and terrorism would be completely eradicated from the country with contribution of security forces and public.
