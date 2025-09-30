Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result in Inter exams

(@FahadShabbir)

Government Associate College for Women Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad has emerged as a leading seat of learning after its students achieved outstanding academic success in the 2025 Intermediate Board examinations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Government Associate College for Women Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad has emerged as a leading seat of learning after its students achieved outstanding academic success in the 2025 Intermediate board examinations.

Vice Principal Madam Izza Javed said that the college’s remarkable results reflected the dedication of its faculty and quality of education being imparted.

According to the results, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups secured 100 percent pass rate while Humanities group recorded 82 percent success rate followed by General Science group with 73 percent, she added.

She mentioned the high achievers and said that Ayesha Ahmad secured 1122 marks, Zarwa Shehbaz 1113 marks and Alishba 1050 marks. These students brought laurels to the institution and their achievements were widely celebrated among their fallows, parents and teaching community, she added.

Madam Izza Javed attributed the success to the efforts of highly qualified faculty members and said that many of them hold MPhil and PhD degrees and they are actively engaged in academic, literary and research activities.

She said that the college is equipped with modern laboratories, spacious classrooms and conducive learning environment which provide quality educational opportunities for the students.

She said that the institution is a blessing for daughters of the residents of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute’s residential colony and adjoining areas especially for the families who have limited financial resources.

By offering high-quality education close to home, the college has opened doors for many young women to pursue academic excellence, she added.

She congratulated the students and their parents and said that excellent performance demonstrates that hard work and commitment lead to success.

Admissions are open in Associate Degree Program (two-year semester system) in Education, Mathematics and Zoology while the students would also be provided academic and research support, she added.