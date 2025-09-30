Open Menu

Women’s Associate College Achieves 100pc Result In Inter Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result in Inter exams

Government Associate College for Women Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad has emerged as a leading seat of learning after its students achieved outstanding academic success in the 2025 Intermediate Board examinations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Government Associate College for Women Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad has emerged as a leading seat of learning after its students achieved outstanding academic success in the 2025 Intermediate board examinations.

Vice Principal Madam Izza Javed said that the college’s remarkable results reflected the dedication of its faculty and quality of education being imparted.

According to the results, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups secured 100 percent pass rate while Humanities group recorded 82 percent success rate followed by General Science group with 73 percent, she added.

She mentioned the high achievers and said that Ayesha Ahmad secured 1122 marks, Zarwa Shehbaz 1113 marks and Alishba 1050 marks. These students brought laurels to the institution and their achievements were widely celebrated among their fallows, parents and teaching community, she added.

Madam Izza Javed attributed the success to the efforts of highly qualified faculty members and said that many of them hold MPhil and PhD degrees and they are actively engaged in academic, literary and research activities.

She said that the college is equipped with modern laboratories, spacious classrooms and conducive learning environment which provide quality educational opportunities for the students.

She said that the institution is a blessing for daughters of the residents of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute’s residential colony and adjoining areas especially for the families who have limited financial resources.

By offering high-quality education close to home, the college has opened doors for many young women to pursue academic excellence, she added.

She congratulated the students and their parents and said that excellent performance demonstrates that hard work and commitment lead to success.

Admissions are open in Associate Degree Program (two-year semester system) in Education, Mathematics and Zoology while the students would also be provided academic and research support, she added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' proje ..

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project

11 minutes ago
 Pulses major source of protein for human food

Pulses major source of protein for human food

2 minutes ago
 Overloaded vehicles cause accidents: DSP

Overloaded vehicles cause accidents: DSP

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for harassing girl through fake Faceb ..

Man arrested for harassing girl through fake Facebook accounts

2 minutes ago
 Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result ..

Women’s Associate College achieves 100pc result in Inter exams

2 minutes ago
 Departments directed to complete basic work regard ..

Departments directed to complete basic work regarding Media Enclave

2 minutes ago
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat fr ..

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025

26 minutes ago
 ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on fa ..

ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Chess Federation to field five players at Peop ..

UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..

41 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

3 minutes ago
 Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushe ..

Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs

7 minutes ago
 Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of pow ..

Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business