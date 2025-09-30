42 transformers upgraded to three-phase for resolving voltage issues: FESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has converted 42 two-phase transformers into three-phase across various operational circles to address voltage fluctuation problems and ensure uninterrupted power supply

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has converted 42 two-phase transformers into three-phase across various operational circles to address voltage fluctuation problems and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir said here on Tuesday that this transformation initiative was carried out during previous month and it covered multiple regions including FESCO’s First, Second, Jhang and Sargodha circles.

He said that in FESCO First Circle one 100-KVA and eight 200-KVA transformers were upgraded while one 50-KVA, five 100-KVA and nineteen 200-KVA transformers underwent conversion in the Second Circle.

Similarly, in the Jhang Circle, two 200-KVA transformers were upgraded while Toba Tek Singh Circle witnessed replacement of three 100-KVA and three 200-KVA transformers.

He said that conversion of two-phase transformers to three-phase units would play a crucial role in eliminating voltage fluctuation complaints from affected areas.

This measure would not only improve voltage stability but also enhance reliability of the electricity supply for consumers, he added.

He said that FESCO is committed to ensure continuous and stable electricity supply and in this connection, upgradation of transformers is a key part of broader strategy to provide seamless service.

He said that uninterrupted power supply remains our top priority of the FESCO and replacement of two-phase transformers with three-phase units reflected our determination to meet consumer expectations.

FESCO would continue to implement technical upgrades across its network to strengthen infrastructure and meet the growing demand for reliable electricity in both urban and rural areas, he added.