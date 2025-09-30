Departments Directed To Complete Basic Work Regarding Media Enclave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 07:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the establishment of Media Enclave in New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme (PVHS) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.
Secretary Information and Public Relations Dr Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Press Registrar Ansar Khilji, Director General Housing Imran Wazir, President Peshawar Press Club M Riaz and senior journalists attended the meeting.
The CS directed the concerned departments to complete all basic work and formalities by October this year, ensuring that original allotment letters are handed over to journalists by the Chief Minister in November.
He stressed the importance of timely delivery, noting that the Media Enclave was a longstanding demand of the journalist community and a key initiative of the government.
He further announced that on the recommendations of President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz, housing schemes in other districts of the province would also be identified to provide similar residential facilities to journalists on the pattern of Peshawar Press Club. This, he said, would ensure that media professionals across KP have access to secure and well-planned housing.
Highlighting the government’s vision for climate-resilient development, he underlined that residents of new housing schemes would be required to plant a specified number of trees and saplings according to the size of their plots.
CS added that the government would not allow housing schemes to be developed in green or cultivated areas, making it clear that only barren (brown) land would be utilized to protect agriculture and the environment.
Speaking on the occasion, President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz, praised the efforts of the CS, stating that the Media Enclave project, which once seemed impossible had been made possible due to personal commitment and support of Cs to the media fraternity.
Earlier, DG Housing Imran Wazir made a detailed presentation highlighting the facilities, connectivity, access points, green belts, and progress achieved so far in the New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme.
Senior journalists Shamim Shahid, Ismail Khan, Arshad Aziz Malik, Kashifuddin, and Faridullah Khan were also present at the meeting.
