Man arrested for harassing girl through fake Facebook accounts

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) conducted a successful raid in Panjgrain, district Gujranwala, arresting a man accused of sharing immoral content and blackmailing a young girl through social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) conducted a successful raid in Panjgrain, district Gujranwala, arresting a man accused of sharing immoral content and blackmailing a young girl through social media.

According to NCCIA spokesperson, the raid, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bilal of NCCIA Gujranwala, was carried out on Tuesday in connection with FIR No. 176/2025, registered under Sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, amended in 2025.

The accused, identified as Ali Hassan, son of Irshad Ahmad, was apprehended from the crime scene. During the operation, authorities recovered a mobile phone from his possession, which contained multiple pieces of incriminating evidence, including immoral pictures and videos of the complainant.

According to details, the victim, a young girl, had been harassed for several weeks through multiple fake Facebook accounts.

The accounts were allegedly operated by the suspect to send threatening messages, make abusive calls and blackmail the girl using her private photos and personal information.

The complaint was formally lodged by the victim’s father, following which the NCCIA initiated a thorough digital forensic investigation. Using advanced tracking tools, the agency successfully traced the suspect's mobile number, IP address, and IMEI data, which led to his swift arrest.

“The accused exploited digital platforms to harass and mentally torture the victim. We are treating this case with utmost seriousness, and such acts will not go unpunished,” said NCCIA spokesperson.

Further investigations are underway, and more arrests may follow if other individuals are found to be involved in the operation of the fake accounts or distribution of the illegal content, added spokesperson.