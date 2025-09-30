Provinces free to decide on usage of their allocated water share: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that every province has the right to decide on the use of its allocated share of water.

Responding to a point raised by Senator Nazir Ghumro in the Senate, Rana Sanaullah said that water was a national resource distributed under a National Water Accord, which defined the share of each province.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not only an ally of the government but also a longstanding partner in the joint struggle against authoritarian project imposed between 2018 and 2022.

He said the PPP leadership enjoyed great respect in PML-N and their partnership extended beyond governance into political struggle.

“This alliance will continue to serve Pakistan’s betterment,” he remarked.

Rana Sanaullah clarified that Punjab never sought unilateral control, adding that Punjab had always acted as an elder brother by sacrificing its interests but was often dubbed as a ‘water thief’. “We are ready to prove at any forum that Punjab has neither stolen nor intended to steal a single drop from its smaller provinces,” he asserted.

He urged that the issue of water distribution be debated within the Senate, which he described as the guarantor of the federation.

He said that the remarks attributed to the Punjab government should be seen as part of a constructive discussion rather than a provocation.

APP/raz-rzr