Director General Fisheries for construction of hatcheries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Director General Fisheries Mir Allah dad Talpur has said a total of 9 hatcheries are being operated by the department in 5 districts of Sindh

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Talpur informed that 5 of those hatcheries were in Sukkur and one each in Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin and Larkana districts.

He apprised that 4 more hatcheries were under construction in Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Sanghar and Noushero Feroze districts.

Talpur said the purpose of hatcheries was to promote artificial breeding of the fish which were later raised in the fish farms.