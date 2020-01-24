Disabled person burnt to death in Lahore

A disabled person was burnt to death in a house situated at Nabipura, Lalpul area here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A disabled person was burnt to death in a house situated at Nabipura, Lalpul area here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the person namely Muhammad Aslam was sitting in a room of house when suddenly fire erupted due to smoking.

On information, rescuers reached the spot but he had already died.

Later, the concerned police reached the spot and shifted the body to the dead house.

Further investigation is underway.