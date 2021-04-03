UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Retrieves 60 Kanals State Land

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:12 PM

District administration has retrieved 60 kanals and 7 marlas of state land from land grabbers in Jaranwala and Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 60 kanals and 7 marlas of state land from land grabbers in Jaranwala and Tandlianwala.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali supervised the operation against land grabbers while Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Nauman Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that land grabbers grabbed 52 Kanals and 7 Marlas in Chak No.72-RB Jaranwala for the last many years and constructed cattle sheds, houses, etc. on it. The market value of this land was Rs.30 million.

Similarly, Nazeer, Asghar, etc. also grabbed government land in Chak No.53/1 Tandlianwala and used it for their own purposes. The market value of this land was Rs.2 million.

The district administration now retrieved this land and further action against land grabbers was under progress.

