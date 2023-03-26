District admin continues checking for quality food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Sunday continued checking markets for the supply of food items to the citizens following the rate list and hygiene and compliance during the holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Dr. Sajjad, Livestock Department and Shahzad Saleem, Inspector Consumer Protection inspected various markets in Main Bazaar, Jinnahabad, Mansehra Road.

The AAC imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers for violating rate lists and also discarded substandard meat on the spot.

During the market inspection regarding price checking, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labana Iqbal also checked fruit, vegetable, poultry and other various shops in Havelian Bazar, ensured the implementation of the rate list and issued notices to 7 shopkeepers and fined others for violation.

While talking to the people on the occasion, she requested citizens to register their complaints regarding the supply of quality of food items in the holy month of Ramadan at the District Control Room, Consumer Protection Industries Office, or Food Office to ensure that their complaints are processed and take legal action has been against the concerned persons.