UrduPoint.com

District Admin Continues Checking For Quality Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 06:50 PM

District admin continues checking for quality food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Sunday continued checking markets for the supply of food items to the citizens following the rate list and hygiene and compliance during the holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Dr. Sajjad, Livestock Department and Shahzad Saleem, Inspector Consumer Protection inspected various markets in Main Bazaar, Jinnahabad, Mansehra Road.

The AAC imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers for violating rate lists and also discarded substandard meat on the spot.

During the market inspection regarding price checking, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labana Iqbal also checked fruit, vegetable, poultry and other various shops in Havelian Bazar, ensured the implementation of the rate list and issued notices to 7 shopkeepers and fined others for violation.

While talking to the people on the occasion, she requested citizens to register their complaints regarding the supply of quality of food items in the holy month of Ramadan at the District Control Room, Consumer Protection Industries Office, or Food Office to ensure that their complaints are processed and take legal action has been against the concerned persons.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Mansehra Price Havelian Sunday Market Ramadan

Recent Stories

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

59 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.