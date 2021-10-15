District administration distributes free domicile among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :District Administration Mardan Friday arranged a ceremony in commissioner office to distribute free of cost domiciles certificates among students of public sector schools.

The ceremony was also attended by Commissioner Mardan, Abdul Jabbar Shah, Deputy Commissioner, Habibullah Arif, teachers and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, commissioner said that students are important part of our society and steps would be taken for their facilitation and assistance.

He said that provision of free of cost domicile to students would save their money but also their time.

Deputy Commissioner said that domiciles were being provided to students under a pilot project started by district administration in June to collect data and information of students studying in public sector schools.