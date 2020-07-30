UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District And Sessions Judge Orders To Release 15 Under-trials From Jail

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

District and Sessions Judge orders to release 15 under-trials from jail

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Rehman Bodla on Thursday ordered to release 15 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Rehman Bodla on Thursday ordered to release 15 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Imran Farooq, Suprintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

DSJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction on the food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements of the jail.

Related Topics

Jail Imran Farooq Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

49 minutes ago

Govt asked to declare Aug 5 as black day, said Reh ..

1 minute ago

Peskov Says Russian Media Should Not Depend on Wes ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine May Seek Extradition of Detained Russians ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.