District govt launched a project to economically stabilize youth

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Planning and Development board under the auspices of the district government launched a project to economically stabilize youth and deserving women in four districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar Muzaffarnagar and Rajanpur.

It was announced in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali.

He announced that the economic problems of the backward sections of society should be reduced.

The project was launched for the first time on the instructions of the Punjab government.

Following the program, more than 383,000 people within the district limits will be supported by providing financial assistance.

More than 941 women were given plots and out of them about 2000 poor women were given money to construct their houses.

The officers of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.