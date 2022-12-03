District Quality Control Board meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The District Quality Control board has banned sale of medicines without license and sent cases against 16 quakes for the prosecution.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in which Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Ahmed Nasir and other officers participated.

A total of 56 cases were presented in the meeting, out of which, warnings were issued to 14 while the hearing of others had been postponed due to various reasons.

It was informed that a total of 201 clinics and medical stores were checked during the last monthby drug inspectors while samples of 28 drugs were sent to a laboratory.

Two medical stores were sealed in different areas and 11 types of prohibited drugs were seized.