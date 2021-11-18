UrduPoint.com

District Voters Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:26 PM

District Election Commissioner(DEC) Niaz Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting of district voters committee

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DEC and Chairman district education voters committee said that in order to make voter lists error free, verification process of voter lists had been started by the Election commission of Pakistan.

He urged all committee members to play their role in the verification process of voter lists and if the name of any voter not found in their relevant block should get form 13 and get his/her name in the voter list.

He said that the door-to-door verification process which was started on 7th November would be continued till 6th December.

He appealed to committee members to assist people in their relevant areas regarding verification of voter lists and create awareness among people about the importance of voter lists.

He urged the people to ensure registration of their vote according to their permanent or temporary address mentioned in CNICs.

