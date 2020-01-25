Distt admin removes encroachments at Commissioner road

The district administration removed encroachments created by shopkeepers along commercial buildings and private hospitals, at Commissioner Road here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : The district administration removed encroachments created by shopkeepers along commercial buildings and private hospitals, at Commissioner Road here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul supervised the anti-encroachment operation, conducted by Sialkot Municipal Corporation.