HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A cousin of former Federal Minister Mola Bux Chandio has died of heart attack here at Covid-19 isolation ward of civil hospital on Thursday.

According to details, Senator Mola Bux Chandio's cousin Allah Dino Chandio was brought to NICVD due to cardiac arrest but doctors had referred him to isolation ward in suspicion of coronavirus where he breathed his last.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro said NICVD's Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar after examining patient referred him to isolation ward in suspicion of having coronavirus but he was died there due to cardiac arrest.

Dr. Kalhoro said patient Allah Dino could not survive due to heart attack as his coronavirus test was negative.

Meanwhile, Senator Mola Bux Chandio said his cousin was a heart patient but doctors negligently referred him to Covid-19 isolation ward where he died.

He said NICVD was a reputable institute but due to negligence of a doctor his cousin had lost his life. He also demanded an inquiry of the matter.