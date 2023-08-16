Doctors should serve the country with national zeal: Dr Sophia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College (QAMC) Bahawalpur Prof Dr Sophia Farrukh on Wednesday said that doctors should serve the country with honesty as their profession teaches service to humanity.

She was addressing an event held at QAMC in connection with the 76th Independence Day. Prof Dr Sophia said that doctors must renew their pledge and leave no stone unturned in the treatment of suffering patients. "It is a true act of worship, the precious blood of our forefathers is also included in the establishment of Pakistan," she added.

The first requirement is that we should serve the country and the nation with honesty and integrity.

Earlier, she hoisted the national flag on the college premises. She also planted a sapling on the lawn of the college.

The college building was also decorated with national flags, colorful lights, and buntings. Prof. Dr. Mazhar Faiz Alam, Prof. Dr. Arif Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasir Ali, Prof. Dr. Talha Naeem Cheema, Prof. Dr. Sabahat Gul, Prof. Dr. Wajid Khursheed Supra, Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Dr. Ahsan Firdous, Dr. Shahrukh Qayyum, Dr. Fakhr Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Ijaz, Dr. Maqbool Aybak, Dr. Wajahat Hussain, Media Focal Person Dr. Ahmed Hussain Klasra, undergraduate students, nursing staff, paramedics, and employees participated in the event.