Open Menu

Doctors Should Serve The Country With National Zeal: Dr Sophia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Doctors should serve the country with national zeal: Dr Sophia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College (QAMC) Bahawalpur Prof Dr Sophia Farrukh on Wednesday said that doctors should serve the country with honesty as their profession teaches service to humanity.

She was addressing an event held at QAMC in connection with the 76th Independence Day. Prof Dr Sophia said that doctors must renew their pledge and leave no stone unturned in the treatment of suffering patients. "It is a true act of worship, the precious blood of our forefathers is also included in the establishment of Pakistan," she added.

The first requirement is that we should serve the country and the nation with honesty and integrity.

Earlier, she hoisted the national flag on the college premises. She also planted a sapling on the lawn of the college.

The college building was also decorated with national flags, colorful lights, and buntings. Prof. Dr. Mazhar Faiz Alam, Prof. Dr. Arif Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasir Ali, Prof. Dr. Talha Naeem Cheema, Prof. Dr. Sabahat Gul, Prof. Dr. Wajid Khursheed Supra, Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Dr. Ahsan Firdous, Dr. Shahrukh Qayyum, Dr. Fakhr Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Ijaz, Dr. Maqbool Aybak, Dr. Wajahat Hussain, Media Focal Person Dr. Ahmed Hussain Klasra, undergraduate students, nursing staff, paramedics, and employees participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Aybak Bahawalpur Nasir Independence Media Event Blood

Recent Stories

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

31 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

46 minutes ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

1 hour ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan