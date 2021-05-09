Dolphin, PRU arrest 29 for violating kite-flying ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 29 persons for violating the kite-flying ban, two for resorting to firing into the air, and another 86 for violating the ban on wheelie.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, said that the Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 181 calls received on helpline 15.

One car, 15 bikes, seven mobile-phones and thousands of rupees were recovered from the alleged criminals. ]The two wings personnel checked more than 394,000 motorbikes, 90 vehicles and more than 391,000 persons. As many as 1,259 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 273 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documents. The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 65 proclaimed offenders (PO), target offenders and court absconders during the same period.