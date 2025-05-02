DPM, Danish FM Exchange Views On Bilateral, Regional Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen and exchanged views on matters of bilateral and regional interest
DPM/FM Dar briefed FM Rasmussen on the evolving regional situation and the measures taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to India’s baseless accusations and its unilateral and provocative actions. He strongly rejected India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—a clear violation of treaty provisions and international law.
He underscored Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests, while contributing to regional peace and security.
Expressing concern over the escalation, the Danish Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of both sides exercising restraint. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact on regional and global developments, particularly at the UNSC, as non-permanent members.
They also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of economy and investment, as well as promoting high-level exchanges.
