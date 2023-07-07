Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Transfers Several SHOs

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera, Zahoor Babar Afridi Friday issued a series of transfer orders for Station House Officers (SHOs) across various police stations. These transfers aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement in the region.

According to the details, the transferred SHOs were including Inspector Mudassir Zia, who previously served at the Police Lines and has been posted as the new SHO of Shinkiari Police Station.

Meanwhile, Asim Bakhari, who was previously holding the position of SHO at Shinkiari police station, has been transferred to SHO Police Station Oghi.

SHO Waheed Murad, who has been transferred to Darband Police Station, earlier he was serving as SHO Kaghan Police Station.

Moreover, SHO Liyaqat Shah has been transferred from Oghi Police Station to the Kaghan Kaghan Police Station.

In addition, the recent promotions of inspectors have resulted in new assignments. Saad Amir Hussain, who has been recently promoted, has been posted as the SHO of Lassan Nawab Police Station.

Furthermore, Inspector Ashar Mushtaq, another newly promoted officer, has been assigned as the SHO of Gari Habibullah police station.

These transfers and assignments are part of the DPO's ongoing efforts to optimize the functioning of police stations, enhance coordination among officers, and ensure the safety and security of the local communities.

