DPO Transfers Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Baryar from Police Lines and posted him as SHO Civil Lines, Inspector Muhammad Riaz Homicide Unit Saddar Sialkot was transferred and posted as SHO Kotli Said Ameer, Inspector Zafar Iqbal was transferred from Satrah police station and posted as SHO Kotli Loharan, Sub-Inspector Adil Iqbal was transferred from Bombanwala police station and posted as SHO Motra police station, Sub-Inspector Tayyab Hussain was transferred from Muradpur police station and posted as SHO City police station Pasrur, Sub-Inspector Nasir Yaqoob Butt was transferred from Head Marala and posted as SHO Kotwali police station.

