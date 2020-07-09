Dr. Ishrat invites civil services officers associations to discuss reform

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain has invited heads of all provincial civil services officers associations for a meeting to discuss acute discrimination against provincial civil services and other issues at the former's office on July 15 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

According to a letter by the Cabinet Division, the meeting has been convened on the request of the provincial civil services officers associations and will take the issues like the acute discrimination against provincial civil services and compromised goals of constitutionalism, federalism, civil service reforms, good governance and provincial autonomy.

President PMS/PCS officers Association Punjab, Convener All Pakistan PMS Associations Tariq Mehmood Awan, while talking to APP here on Thursday, termed the meeting a step in the right direction. He expressed the hope the government would address the grievances of the civil services officers of the provincial management services.

Tariq Awan demanded the implementation of administrative federalism as protected by the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Convener All Pakistan PMS Associations called upon Prime Minister to constitute a parliamentary committee to oversee the process of reform and address the issues faced by the provincial management service associations.