Dr Jamali Calls On Provincial Health Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali in Quetta on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali in Quetta on Thursday.
Political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.
On this occasion, the general secretary of PPP's Usta Muhammad, Dr Qudratullah Jamali informed the minister about the problems being faced by the people of the area.
Provincial Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Khan said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was taking measures to address public problems at their doorsteps.
He said that protection of life and property of the citizen was the top priority of the government.
He said that he was trying to improve quality of health services at district level in the province so that the poor patients could not suffer difficulties in the area.
Provincial Health Minister of Balochistan, Sardarzada Fasal Khan Jamali assured Dr. Qudratullah that he would take steps to resolve issues of people of Usta Muhammad area.
PPP’s General Secretary of Usta Muhammad thanked the provincial minster for assurance and the steps to be taken for addressing public issues.
Recent Stories
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city9 minutes ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country9 minutes ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists9 minutes ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris9 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves22 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi28 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser28 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC28 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro28 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership28 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management36 minutes ago