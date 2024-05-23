Open Menu

Dr Jamali Calls On Provincial Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali in Quetta on Thursday.

Political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

On this occasion, the general secretary of PPP's Usta Muhammad, Dr Qudratullah Jamali informed the minister about the problems being faced by the people of the area.

Provincial Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Khan said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was taking measures to address public problems at their doorsteps.

He said that protection of life and property of the citizen was the top priority of the government.

He said that he was trying to improve quality of health services at district level in the province so that the poor patients could not suffer difficulties in the area.

Provincial Health Minister of Balochistan, Sardarzada Fasal Khan Jamali assured Dr. Qudratullah that he would take steps to resolve issues of people of Usta Muhammad area.

PPP’s General Secretary of Usta Muhammad thanked the provincial minster for assurance and the steps to be taken for addressing public issues.

