Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman honoured with Robert Burn Humanitarian Award-2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Dedicated his award to the martyred and homeless children of Palestine Chairman Mehboob Medical Institution of the Habib Physiotherapy Complex Dr Mehboob-ur-Rehman was honoured with International Robert Burn Humanitarian Awards-2024 as the runners-up among 169 nominees from all across the world.

Looking after his social and humanitarian activities Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman, the first Pakistani to be honored by world famed Robert Burn Humanitarian Award-2024 wherein around 169 nominations were filed and among them, Dr. Mohboob-ur-Rehman was short-listed in the top 10 club initiation and later on was awarded as the top runners-up for the year-2024.

Talking to APP Dr. Mehboob, who dedicated his international award to the martyred and homeless children of Palestine, has short-listed among 169 nominees from all across the world for their meritorious services in social and humanitarian work. He said it is a great honor as the runners-up of the Robert Burn Humanitarian Award-2024.

Chairman of Mehboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex, Hayatabad got the award of being the first Pakistani honored for the award of his services in the field of social and humanitarian work.

It is a big achievement of Dr. Mehboob, who also served the ailing persons free of cost in the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 flood, the Afghan war, and other humanitarian services.

It is hoped that the government of Pakistan while recognizing his services, will soon announce a civil award for Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman.

The students of Mehboob Medical Institution (MMI) also held a reception in honor of Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman and congratulated him for winning The Robert Burns Humanitarian Award 2024. The Robert Burns Humanitarian Award is a globally respected honour bestowed annually on a group or individual who shows selflessness and dedication in a bid to save, enrich or improve the lives of others through the protection and promotion of human rights and work to deliver social reform.

The Robert Burns Humanitarian Award is an award presented annually around the time of Robert Burns' birthday to a group or individual who has saved, improved or enriched the lives of others or society as a whole, through self-sacrifice, selfless service, hands-on charitable or volunteer work, or other acts.

The judging panel is chaired by David Anderson, Chief Executive of South Ayrshire Council, and includes journalist and broadcaster Kaye Adams; actor, writer and painter John Cairney; Nat Edwards, director of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum; Habib Malik, former RBHA winner and head of Islamic Relief Scotland; Robert Stewart, President of the Robert Burns World Federation; Guy Willoughby, former RBHA winner and chief executive of the HALO Trust; and Rob Woodward, chief executive of STV.

Named in honour of Scotland’s son, Robert Burns, this much sought-after humanitarian award applauds the efforts of people who bring hope and inspiration, often in desperate situations, and help change lives for the better.

As Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns is celebrated as a pioneer of his generation, with his dynamic vision inspiring the founders of socialism and liberalism. The humanitarian values he embraced in his short life are captured for eternity in his rousing world-famous works which are now his legacy. Burns’ work continues to inspire people from all walks of life and in all corners of the globe.

Since its formation in 2002, the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award has recognized the dedication, celebrated the selflessness and paid tribute to the sacrifice of each recipient of the award - all exceptional people with incredible stories to tell.

The winner of the 2024 Robert Burns Humanitarian Award is Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman said: “I am humbled and honoured. I am so thankful to Almighty, my family, my patients, and my colleagues across Pakistan and in the World for this recognition.

To be recognized with an award that bears Robert Burns’ name is a privilege for me and is very special indeed.

Thank you to South Ayrshire Council and the judging panel who have chosen me for this wonderful award. I dedicate this award to my mentally retarded children and I will always work towards their care in the community.

He also congratulated Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan for winning the award of 2023.