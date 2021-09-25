UrduPoint.com

Dr Palitha Joins WHO's Mask-wearing Campaign

Sat 25th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with staff on Saturday visited Islamabad International Airport and distributed masks and information, education, and communication (IEC) material among passengers and their relatives as part of their 'Wear a mask- protect Pakistan' campaign.

The campaign also aimed at promoting the use of non-pharmaceutical public health measures (PHM) in the general public as all such preventive measures against COVID-19 are effective interventions to slow down the pandemic.

During the visit, Dr Mahipala handed over masks to airport authorities.

He also spoke to passengers and told them of the advantages of compliance with protective health measures. He said that there is a need to ensure wearing masks in public places.

He added that appropriate use, storage, and cleaning or disposal of masks are essential to make them effective.

He said, "WHO continuously reinforces and considers approaches that support adherence to personal COVID-19 preventive practices to help protect individuals and communities from becoming infected and prevent COVID-19 virus transmission."The airport authorities appreciated the WHO efforts to advocate and promote the message of mask-wearing to protect Pakistan.

