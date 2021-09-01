Dr. Rubaba visits Trauma Center Civil Sandman Hospital; reviews medical facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday visited the Trauma Center Civil Sandman Hospital and Mass Vaccination Center and reviewed available medical facilities.

She inspected the new construction of causality building and took notice of its delay work. She directed communication and works department to accelerate its construction work to complete it at the earliest for facilitating the masses.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Javed Akhtar gave a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Health regarding the hospital and said the availability of 80% medicines in the hospital has been ensured.

Medicines will be available in the hospital for three months after which medicines will be procured as per BEPRA rules, he said adding that plans to install tube wells in the hospital, to solve the water shortage problem on a permanent basis will be completed soon.

The MS further informed that sector of Cardiac's Kaith Lab, Dental Section and a few other medical machinery were no longer functional due to maintenance.

He said due to non-issuance of regular budget of plant and machinery for the current financial year, no new equipment has been purchased for the last five months.

On the occasion, Rubaba Khan Buledi said medical services were provided to about seven and a half thousand people daily at the Civil Sandman Hospital.

According to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, efforts are being made to provide quality health and better facilities to people in respective official hospitals in the province, she added.

She said practical steps were being taken to restore public confidence in government hospitals through significant service delivery saying the government's mission was to overcome the shortcomings and move towards improvement in which every individual had to play his part.

Proper use of available resources help in expanding and improving service delivery, she maintained.

MS Dr. Javed said manual registration at the center had been abolished and backlog in the early days would be completed within next week.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi directed to ensure real time data management in the Mass Vaccination Center and timely address all public complaints.

She assured steps would be taken to address the problems of Civil Sandman Hospital on priority basis.