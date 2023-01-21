Dr Sania Nishtar briefs CM about Ehsaas Rashan Programme

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 08:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday met with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office to brief him about financial assistance under Ehsaas Rashan Programme for the deserving families.

She apprised him about the progress being made on the rehabilitation and settlement programme of flood- affectees.

The CM while acknowledging the services of Dr Sania Nishtar for helping the deserving persons, said that an exemplary work for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees had been done through Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

The CM highlighted that technology aid was taken in order to obtain data of the flood affectees, adding that the help of flood affectees should continue in future as well.

The CM maintained that this programme had never been closed in any tenure in view of paramount significance of Ehsaas Programme and hoped that the Ehsaas Programme and rehabilitation of flood affectees would continue.

He said that helping the flood affectees was a noble gesture and there was no precedent in the past with regard to transparent utilisation of funds.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi apprised that the Punjab government allocated funds worth rupees one billion for the flood affectees of Sindh.

He revealed that one billion rupees would be disbursed to the Sindh government on receiving an authentic data.

The CM vowed that Punjab province would fulfill its commitment to help their flood-affected Sindhi brothers.

More Stories From Pakistan

