Drive for out of school children starts: Afridi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi said they had started work for out of school children's education.

He said the logo of their organization was 'Hope not out', he was talking to media persons here on Sunday.

He said that about 2.4 million children out of schools in which mostly were girls. Afridi added that he would run an education awareness drive for ten-days in South Punjab.