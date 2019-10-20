UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive For Out Of School Children Starts: Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Drive for out of school children starts: Afridi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi said they had started work for out of school children's education.

He said the logo of their organization was 'Hope not out', he was talking to media persons here on Sunday.

He said that about 2.4 million children out of schools in which mostly were girls. Afridi added that he would run an education awareness drive for ten-days in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Education Punjab Sunday Afridi Media Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

41 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

2 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

3 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.