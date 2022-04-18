UrduPoint.com

Drop Scene Of Murder Near Zero Point; Killer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Drop scene of murder near zero point; killer arrested

The drop scene of an alleged murder near zero point Interchange took place here on Monday after police arrested the accused and recovered a motorcycle used in the crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The drop scene of an alleged murder near zero point Interchange took place here on Monday after police arrested the accused and recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.

On April 14, 2022, the police received a report about a firing incident on a vehicle near zero point Interchange.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus along with SSP operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran and others rushed to the crime scene, and found a man murdered in the vehicle parked along Islamabad Expressway under Srinagar Highway overhead bridge.

The forensic team collected all the evidence from the crime scene and shifted body to the hospital. The victim was identified as Arshad Ghani, 43, a native of Lower Dir.

The Karachi Company police registered a first information report on request of the victim's brother Ikram Ghani son of Syed Ghani resident of house no. 223 street no 19, sector G-10/2 Islamabad.

The capital police chief formed an investigation team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, comprising SP Sadar Tasawar Iqbal, SDPO Bashir Ahmed, SHO Karachi Company Shahid Zaman and other personnel.

The team while using scientific methods of investigation with the help of evidence and human resources traced the accused and arrested him.

The suspect was identified as Raja Muhammad Zubair son of Hamd Munir resident of Pang, Islamabad.

The accused during police custody confessed the killing of Arshad Ghani after firing over a monetary dispute between him and the victim.

The accused had bought a new Honda motorcycle before committing the murder so he may escaped the scene. The police started further investigation to bring the culprit to justice.

The IGP Islamabad commended the police team for their excellent performance and traced the accused in a swift manner. He announced cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the personnel.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Murder Islamabad Police Company Vehicle Honda Srinagar Man Dir April May All From

Recent Stories

Iftar buffet culture on rise in twin-cities

Iftar buffet culture on rise in twin-cities

21 seconds ago
 Eight MoUs signed to improve learning outcomes in ..

Eight MoUs signed to improve learning outcomes in STEAM

23 seconds ago
 Christian community celebrate Easter with religiou ..

Christian community celebrate Easter with religious zest in Skardu, Gilgit distr ..

25 seconds ago
 More honourable to resign instead of voting for op ..

More honourable to resign instead of voting for opposition party; Justice Munib ..

27 seconds ago
 Musk Sweetens Offer for Remaining Stake at Twitter ..

Musk Sweetens Offer for Remaining Stake at Twitter Saying Will Take $0 Salary

5 minutes ago
 Army officer torture case: Four accused remanded i ..

Army officer torture case: Four accused remanded in CIA custody

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.