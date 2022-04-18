Drop scene of murder near zero point; killer arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The drop scene of an alleged murder near zero point Interchange took place here on Monday after police arrested the accused and recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.

On April 14, 2022, the police received a report about a firing incident on a vehicle near zero point Interchange.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus along with SSP operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran and others rushed to the crime scene, and found a man murdered in the vehicle parked along Islamabad Expressway under Srinagar Highway overhead bridge.

The forensic team collected all the evidence from the crime scene and shifted body to the hospital. The victim was identified as Arshad Ghani, 43, a native of Lower Dir.

The Karachi Company police registered a first information report on request of the victim's brother Ikram Ghani son of Syed Ghani resident of house no. 223 street no 19, sector G-10/2 Islamabad.

The capital police chief formed an investigation team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, comprising SP Sadar Tasawar Iqbal, SDPO Bashir Ahmed, SHO Karachi Company Shahid Zaman and other personnel.

The team while using scientific methods of investigation with the help of evidence and human resources traced the accused and arrested him.

The suspect was identified as Raja Muhammad Zubair son of Hamd Munir resident of Pang, Islamabad.

The accused during police custody confessed the killing of Arshad Ghani after firing over a monetary dispute between him and the victim.

The accused had bought a new Honda motorcycle before committing the murder so he may escaped the scene. The police started further investigation to bring the culprit to justice.

The IGP Islamabad commended the police team for their excellent performance and traced the accused in a swift manner. He announced cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the personnel.