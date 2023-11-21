Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held, Over 1.1 Kg Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1146 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Gomal University Police station led by SHO Kazim Hussain and Incharge Dera-Darya Khan bridge check post Muhammad Imran arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Abdullah son of Haqnawaz, a resident of Darya Khan. The police also recovered 1146 gram hashish from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

