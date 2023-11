SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) District police Sialkot claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Kotli Loharan police in a crackdown against drug peddlers, detained a drug peddler named Asghar with 1420 gram hashish.

Police have registered a case against the drug peddler.