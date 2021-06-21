Drug testing of police personnel continues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Drug testing of police personnel was underway in the district following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Inaam Ghani.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, who inaugurated the drug testing process, gave his blood sample to the drug testing team first of all.

A police spokesman informed that the team also got blood samples of station house officers of all police stations of the district.

The blood samples of the police officials had been dispatched to laboratory in Lahore.

"Departmental action will be taken against the police personnel whose blood sample were tested positive in the laboratory," he said.