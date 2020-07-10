UrduPoint.com
Drugs Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police station Sadar Kabeer Walla claimed to have arrested two drugs peddlers with two kilograms heroine worth Rs. 1.5 million from their possession here today.

Action was led by SHO Hassan Iqbal under direction of DPO and ASP Circle Kabeer Walla.

Accused who were nabbed included Ramzan son of Bashir resident f Korey Walla and Sajjad son of Bashir resident of Korey Walla.

Cases were registered with respective police station.

further investigation was underway.

