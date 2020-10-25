UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.2 degree centigrade and 16.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 06:22 am and set at 17:34 pm tomorrow.

