Christian Community Celebrates Independence Day, Battle Of Truth Ceremony In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Christian community in District Abbottabad on Thursday organized a special ceremony at St. Peter’s Church on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and in remembrance of the victory in the Battle of Truth.

The event featured the cake cutting to mark Pakistan’s 78th anniversary and prayers for the security and integrity of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Captain (Retd.

) Sanaullah Khan, who attended the event as the chief guest, lauded the patriotic spirit of children, joined in cutting the Independence Day cake, planted a sapling in the church courtyard under the tree plantation campaign and released birds as a symbol of peace and freedom.

The ceremony was attended by fathers, pastors, local government representatives, community elders, schoolchildren and members of the Christian community, who expressed their profound love and devotion to the homeland.

