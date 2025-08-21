Christian Community Celebrates Independence Day, Battle Of Truth Ceremony In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Christian community in District Abbottabad on Thursday organized a special ceremony at St. Peter’s Church on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and in remembrance of the victory in the Battle of Truth.
The event featured the cake cutting to mark Pakistan’s 78th anniversary and prayers for the security and integrity of the country.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Captain (Retd.
) Sanaullah Khan, who attended the event as the chief guest, lauded the patriotic spirit of children, joined in cutting the Independence Day cake, planted a sapling in the church courtyard under the tree plantation campaign and released birds as a symbol of peace and freedom.
The ceremony was attended by fathers, pastors, local government representatives, community elders, schoolchildren and members of the Christian community, who expressed their profound love and devotion to the homeland.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025
Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over ser ..
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..
Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to streamline visas, travel for ..
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Paharpur holds open court under public agenda43 seconds ago
-
Christian community celebrates Independence Day, Battle of Truth Ceremony in Abbottabad46 seconds ago
-
Police arrested 6 suspects11 minutes ago
-
250 Participants awarded certificates under “Learn & Earn” programme11 minutes ago
-
Two suspects Injured during exchange of fire with police21 minutes ago
-
147 held with contraband11 hours ago
-
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas11 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and ultrasonic technology ..12 hours ago
-
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..12 hours ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued12 hours ago