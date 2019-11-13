(@FahadShabbir)

The minister said the duration for Nawaz's stay abroad could be extended subject to his health condition according to the law and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The minister said the duration for Nawaz's stay abroad could be extended subject to his health condition according to the law and regulations.

He cited some court precedents, where the convicts were given one time permission to go abroad for treatment after taking indemnity bonds side by side surety bonds.

The Sharif family had been asked to provide the indemnity bond and not the surety bond, which was the prerogative of courts only, he added.

The minister said the country where Nawaz Sharif would get treatment, would also be intimated about the conditions set for his travel abroad.

Responding to a question about General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf, who was allowed to travel abroad for treatment, Farogh Nasim said he had not been convicted in any case, while Nawaz was convicted in a corruption case.

Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said the decision to permit Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment was taken purely on merit and according to the law. It would be a one time permission and his name would not be removed from the ECL as he was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft reference and was facing other cases, including Chuadhry Sugar Mill, he added.

According to the section 2 sub-section 3 of the ECL 1981, he said any convicted person's name could not be removed from the ECL. However it provided jurisdiction to the Federal government to decide the matter after going through the merits of the case, he added.