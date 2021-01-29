UrduPoint.com
Dutch Ambassador Calls On Ali Haider Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to discuss the matters of mutual interest for both the countries.

The meeting took place here in his office where both agreed to strengthen the ties in the Maritime Sector, said a press release.

