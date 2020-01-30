UrduPoint.com
Economy Improving Due To Sagacious Policies Of Govt: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said economy was improving due to sagacious policies of the incumbent government.

He said this during the Punjab Assembly session chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

He said the government was taking effective measures to overcome all challenges including price-hike.

Mian Aslam said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was sincerely working for the development of industry across the province.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja pointed out the quorum upon which the Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the session for indefinite period.

