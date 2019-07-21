ECP announces unofficial result of PK-106 Khyber-II

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-106 Khyber-II, declaring Jamiat-e-Ulema islam's (F) candidate Ghafran Ullah as winning candidate with 2,423 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sohbat Khan, an independent candidate grabbed 959 votes to secure second position while Muhammad Hamayun of Pakistan Awami Inqalab League achieved third position with 238 votes.