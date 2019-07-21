UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Announces Unofficial Result Of PK-106 Khyber-II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:20 AM

ECP announces unofficial result of PK-106 Khyber-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-106 Khyber-II, declaring Jamiat-e-Ulema islam's (F) candidate Ghafran Ullah as winning candidate with 2,423 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sohbat Khan, an independent candidate grabbed 959 votes to secure second position while Muhammad Hamayun of Pakistan Awami Inqalab League achieved third position with 238 votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

11 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

13 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

13 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

13 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

13 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.