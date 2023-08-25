ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to providing equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections.

Stressing the importance of conducting the elections on schedule and upholding transparency throughout the process, the commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, convened its inaugural meeting to deliberate on the election roadmap.

Delegates from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) engaged in comprehensive discussions during the session.

The PTI delegation, which included prominent figures such as Dr. Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi, and Ali Muhammad Khan (via video link), underscored the constitutional obligation to hold elections within the mandated 90-day timeframe.

The delegation emphasized the need for the immediate release of detained party members, granting authorization for political rallies, and ensuring equitable access to political opportunities, aligning PTI's stance with that of other parties.

On the other hand, the JUI-F delegation, headed by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Jalaluddin, Maulana Darwish, Kamran Murtaza (via video link), and other key members, highlighted the significance of timely constituency delimitation, particularly following the official release of census results.

The delegation advocated for comprehensive measures to facilitate all political parties, candidates, and voters in the upcoming elections.

They stressed the importance of accurate voter registration, correction of polling station lists, and appointment of impartial returning officers and district returning officers for a transparent electoral process.

In addition to the exchange with PTI and JUI-F representatives, the commission affirmed its commitment to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with major political parties.

The discussions also involved the active participation of Election Commission members, the Election Commission secretary, and other senior officials.

Barrister Ali Zafar later addressed the media, assuring full PTI support for ensuring free and fair elections within the stipulated 90-day period. He highlighted the necessity of constitutional amendments before embarking on the delimitation process, particularly the revision of articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution to accurately determine the allocation of National Assembly seats.

Both parties collectively expressed their determination to prevent a recurrence of the issues faced during the 2018 elections, emphasizing the need for a transparent and credible electoral process that garners the nation's trust.

Moreover, United States Ambassador Donald Blome engaged in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, reaffirming the US's commitment to supporting "free and fair elections." The ambassador conveyed the United States' intention to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan based on the choice of the Pakistani people.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the ECP's dedication to conducting impartial and transparent elections remains a cornerstone of the democratic process in Pakistan.